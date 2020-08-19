Horry County police are grieving the loss of a law enforcement veteran.
The department on Wednesday announced the death of Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, who passed away from complications associated with COVID-19. He was 57.
"The Horry County Police Department is deeply saddened to recognize the tragic and untimely death of one of our own," the department said in a new release.
Several county officials expressed their condolences following the news of the Ambrosino's passing.
"The loss of an active member of our agency is one of my worst fears as your chief," Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said in a statement, "but I also know how strong we are as an HCPD family and will be there for Mike’s family in the days, weeks and months to come."
“This is a difficult day for our organization," Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell said in the release. "The loss of Cpl. Ambrosino is a loss for Horry County, and on behalf of Horry County Government, I offer our sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to his family and friends.”
Ambrosino's career in law enforcement spanned more than three decades, and he spent more than seven years as an officer with the HCPD.
He served on the department's South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol and Honor Guard and as a team leader for the SWAT Negotiations Team.
"Every day Cpl. Ambrosino came to work, he put his all into helping others — fellow officers and community members alike — and doing it with a smile and wry humor," the department said. "He epitomized honor, commitment, pride, and dedication."
When Ambrosino wasn't on the job, officials said he was always on the move, active and doing something fun.
"He regularly competed in races and mud runs, as well as went on trips and adventures with his family and friends," the agency said. "You could count on him for a prank or a story, and often both at once."
Prior to joining the HCPD, Ambrosino served with the New York State Department of Corrections and the Philmont and Coxsackie police departments out of New York.
"Our officers are leaning on one another, just as we know Cpl. Ambrosino always allowed us to lean on him," the department said in the release. "Cpl. Ambrosino will always be a part of the HCPD and Horry County family, and he will never be forgotten. We’ve got the watch from here."
