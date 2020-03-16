Horry County police announced Monday that it was issuing new guidelines for reporting crimes, in response to the threat of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The department's new guidelines are in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations to practice social distancing and move interactions online when possible. Horry County has multiple cases of COVID-19 as the numbers across the state continue to rise.
The department is encouraging citizens to report property crime and non-violent crimes online with HCPD's CopLogic reporting system, which can be found here: http://police.horrycounty.org/ContactUs/CitizenReports.aspx.
Police will take non-emergency calls at 843-248-1520, and officers will conduct follow-up interviews for non-emergency crimes over the phone when possible, while emergencies still must be reported through 9-1-1.
The department said responding officers may ask a caller to step outside to talk, and use additional personal protective equipment such as gloves or a respirator when needed.
