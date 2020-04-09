The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 241 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including eight in Horry County, bringing the statewide total up to 2,792 confirmed cases.
DHEC also announced four new COVID-19-related deaths. All were elderly individuals with underlying health problems in Lee, Lexington, Beaufort and Anderson counties. The state’s death toll is now at 67.
So far, Horry County has seen 106 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the disease.
DHEC on Monday released COVID-19 case estimates per zip code. While the county has 106 confirmed cases, DHEC bases its estimates on the possibility that for every diagnosed person, there are potentially nine others who haven't been tested. Horry County's estimated case total, including undiagnosed patents, is more than 700 cases. Statewide, there could be almost 20,000 cases.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
As of Thursday, a total of 27,367 tests had been conducted by both DHEC's Public Health Laboratory lab and private labs. The DHEC lab has a test turnaround of 24 to 48 hours, but private labs may take longer.
As of Thursday morning, 6,215 hospital beds were in use and 5,416 were available. DHEC is prepared to increase hospital capacity if needed. The state expects to see more than 8,000 cases at the end of its peak at the start of May.
DHEC urges state residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other steps that are encouraged are practicing social distancing, avoiding touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one's hands.
