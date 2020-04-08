The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 139 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including seven in Horry County, bringing the statewide total up to 2,552 confirmed cases across all 46 counties.
DHEC also announced 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, including an elderly person in Horry County. The state’s death toll is now at 63.
So far, Horry County has seen 98 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the disease.
DHEC on Monday released COVID-19 case estimates per zip code. While the county has 98 confirmed cases, DHEC bases its estimates on the possibility that for every diagnosed person, there are potentially nine others who haven't been tested. Horry County's estimated case total, including undiagnosed patents, is 655 cases. Statewide, there could be almost 18,000 cases.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
As of Tuesday, a total of 24,634 tests had been conducted by both DHEC's Public Health Laboratory lab and private labs. The DHEC lab has a test turnaround of 24 to 48 hours, but private labs may take longer.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,634 hospital beds were available and 6,279 were in use. DHEC said Wednesday the overall trend in bed use has been a 5.6 percent decrease since March 23. DHEC is prepared to increase hospital capacity if needed. The state expects to see more than 8,000 cases at the end of its peak at the start of May.
DHEC urges state residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other steps that are encouraged are practicing social distancing, avoiding touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one's hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.