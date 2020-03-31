The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 158 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total up to 1,083 cases across 42 counties.

Horry County had five new cases, bring the county total up to 37.

So far, officials have reported 22 deaths in South Carolina connected to COVID-19, include three in Horry County. Four new deaths in the state were reported Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them,” said DHEC medical consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. “Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic."

DHEC officials also said Tuesday that they were no longer reporting cases by zip code because they feared people wouldn't protect themselves and follow DHEC guidance if they knew their neighborhood had no currently confirmed cases.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, has changed the landscape of South Carolina’s society.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday closed public boat ramps and access to public beaches. on Tuesday he order the closure of those non-essential businesses that serve as likely breeding grounds for the virus. He's ordered all bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers, although take-out is permitted.

Groups of more than three people can be dispersed by law enforcement. Hospitals no longer allow visitors.

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach Surfside Beach and Horry County have all banned short-term rentals through April, and McMaster is mandating all new visitors to South Carolina from COVID-19 hotspots quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival.

Non-essential state employees are working from home, and schools and universities all over the state have moved to an online format. The state’s income tax deadline has been extended to July 15.

Bartenders, servers and other hourly workers have been hit hard. Filings for unemployment have skyrocketed, and applications for unemployment benefits increased 1,600 percent, statewide, the week the governor closed the bars and restaurants. That week, Horry County led the state in applications with more than 5,000 people filing for benefits. Only 112 people had filed for benefits the week before.

COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December, but China didn’t confirm its existence until January. The virus reached America in late January. The disease mainly targets the respiratory system, and while the virus can still hospitalize young people, older people with weaker immune systems are more susceptible and have a higher mortality rate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms can appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure, and some people are a-symptomatic. That means younger healthy people without severe symptoms can still transfer the virus to more susceptible populations who might require a hospital stay to survive.

DHEC officials said people who show symptoms can still spread the disease even before symptoms are noticeable.

The CDC encourages people to restrict their travel, practice social distancing, frequently wash their hands with warm water and soap, avoid touching their face and regularly clean high-use personal items, in order to slow the spread of the virus.