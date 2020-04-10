The Horry County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control notified them that a J. Reuben Long Detention Center employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said in a Facebook post that DHEC told them of the positive test on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said it couldn't share any other information about the employee or their condition.

The office said it has "established protocols and practices consistent with guidelines from SCDHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in our area."

As of Friday, Horry County has 124 cases of COVID-19, but DHEC says the actual case number could be more than 800, accounting for undiagnosed cases.