Hotels and campgrounds in unincorporated Horry County will be allowed to reopen this week after county officials opted not to extend a ban on short-term rentals.
Like other local governments, county officials voted to ban short-term rentals last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. County officials enacted the ban on March 26 and it continues through Thursday.
“We will continue to follow the governor’s guidance,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said, adding that county leaders will continue to follow the governor’s order that prohibits businesses from accepting reservations from areas that are identified in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel advisory, including hotspots such as New York and New Jersey.
County officials opened public beach accesses in the unincorporated areas last week and public boat ramps are also open.
“We encourage people to get out, but get out safely,” Gardner said.
Randy Webster, the assistant county administrator over public safety, said he doesn’t expect the county will enact any travel restrictions beyond those outlined in the governor’s mandates.
“We all are concerned, individually and throughout the community, of what this COVID virus is going to continue to do moving forward,” he said. “If everybody takes the proper precautions and does the things that we’ve been asking them to do … everybody can stay as safe as possible moving forward.”
When asked whether the area has sufficient testing for COVID-19, Webster said individuals need to focus on their own precautions, such as social distancing.
“Testing is a big issue nationally and there’s many different ways to look at that,” he said. “Instead of worrying about the testing piece — because that’s a snapshot in time — we just need to continue to move forward with all the protective measures that we can as individuals.”
Tuesday’s announcement is yet another move local officials are making toward opening the Grand Strand for summer tourism. After the government mandates to close hotels and dine-in restaurants began last month, more than 40,000 Horry County residents filed for unemployment benefits.
County officials have stressed they need to find ways to safely reopen businesses, though they have been looking to state officials for guidance.
After Gov. Henry McMaster allowed local governments to decide whether to reopen public beach accesses last week, county officials opened the accesses in the unincorporated areas.
So far, that’s worked well, said Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill, noting that officers have occasionally had to remind people to continue social distancing.
“Folks are for the most part very compliant,” Hill said.
Hill said officers have already started planning for Memorial Day weekend.
“We’re looking forward to a time when we can get back to normal,” he said.
County officials also announced Tuesday that they are forming a new committee to help reopen the Grand Strand after the COVID-19-related closures.
“It’s welcoming not only tourists along the lines of the governor’s order, but welcoming back the locals, the workers, the businesses — everybody that makes things work and makes Horry County a great place to live and work,” Gardner said. “Welcome back, we’re going to move forward in a safe but expeditious way.”
The goals of the committee haven’t been outlined yet, but Gardner said the panel could start meeting as early as this week. Along with Gardner, the volunteer committee includes Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant, former Myrtle Beach City Councilman Wayne Gray, Lance Thompson of Ocean Lakes Family Campground, John Cassidy of Dulplicates INK, Richard Carroll of Anderson Brothers Bank and Realtor Rick Elliott. Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy will chair the committee.
“These are all members of the community,” Gardner said. “They’re out there working and have a little bit of expertise in a little different areas.”
Elected officials from Grand Strand cities have been invited to join the committee and other county officials such as administrator Steve Gosnell, assistant administrator Webster, fire chief Joey Tanner and police chief Hill will also serve on the panel.
“We’ve been closed down basically,” Gardner said. “People are hurting. Businesses are hurting. We need to do something to try to help Horry County move forward. We may not accomplish anything, but I think we will. If we don’t try, though, I know we won’t.”
