Horry County government offices will be closed to the public starting Wednesday as local officials try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
 
The offices will be inaccessible "until further notice," according to a news release from the county. However, this change will not impact any airports and limited court functions will continue. Employees are also expected to work at their regular times.
 
"We strongly urge the public to handle business online where possible," the county's release states. "We understand that there are crucial transactions that must take place and are not available online. The public is asked to call those departments directly for information and coordination."
 
For example, anyone who needs to file to run for public office should call 843-915-5440 and make an appointment with Voters Registration & Elections. Filing opened Monday and continues through March 30 at noon.
 
County staffers can be reached via phone or email, but the county is experiencing a higher-than-normal call volume and there could be delays. 
 
The county has also started a phone bank for questions about specific county functions. That service is available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 843-915-5000. 
 
County council's March 24 meeting has also been cancelled. 
 
"We understand that these are trying and difficult times," the county's release stated. "We ask our community to be patient and to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing. Horry County officials are actively monitoring conditions and will make ongoing adjustments as called for."
 

