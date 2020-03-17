Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
Horry County government offices to close to public starting Wednesday
- From staff reports info@myhorrynews.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Horry County gets first case of COVID-19
- UPDATE: Information on eLearning released, digital device pickup times available
- Horry County has three COVID-19 patients, South Carolina total rises to 28
- School district officials struggling with parent concerns about special education services
- UPDATE 3-17-2020 These restaurants/businesses are open with takeout and / or delivery options
- Town of Aynor declares state of emergency, closes public buildings
- Myrtle Beach declares state of emergency amid virus concerns
- Police searching for second suspect in shooting that killed two brothers
- Judge rules county, school district lawsuit against Myrtle Beach can move forward
- Horry County moves to OPCON 2 in response to coronavirus
Images
Videos
Collections
- High School Rodeo Association championship near Conway continues Saturday
- Huger Park oaks endangered by development in Carolina Forest?
- Gullah Geechee festival
- Tom Thumb Wedding
- Myrtle Beach falls to Ridge View in the state championship game
- Myrtle Beach Marathon 2020
- Joe Biden at Coastal Carolina University before Saturday's primary
- Conway falls to Dutch Fork in lower state title game
- Bernie Sanders rallies in Myrtle Beach before Saturday's primary
Commented
- County searching for way to protect Huger Park's centuries-old live oaks (2)
- Four more traffic signals added to plans for widened Carolina Forest Boulevard (1)
- Horry County moves to OPCON 2 in response to coronavirus (1)
- Police charge suspect in woman's 2016 murder at Myrtle Beach Mall (1)
- Is the COVID-19 virus being overhyped by the media? (1)
- A Myrtle Beach man was shot nine times by drug agents. He settled his federal lawsuit for $11.25 million (1)
- When will the Carolina Forest Senior Center be built? (1)
- County parking passes, and everything else about North Myrtle Beach's 2020 parking season (1)
- Second multipurpose path approved for Carolina Forest Boulevard (1)
- North Myrtle Beach cancels St. Patrick's Day parade and festival (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Is the COVID-19 virus being overhyped by the media?
As fear of the Covoid-10 virus spreads, some countries are taking drastic measures. Italy, where the virus is running rampant, has quarantined the entire country. In the United States, stock markets have plummeted and some schools and universities have closed. Medical experts point out that 32 million people have been infected with the flu so far this year resulting in at least 18,000 deaths. In comparison, coronavirus infections are approaching 90,000 cases, with over 3,000 deaths. Do you think corona virus fears have been overhyped? Choices are:
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.