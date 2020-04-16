The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 276 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total up to 3,931.
DHEC announced two more deaths connected to the virus, both elderly patients in Lee County with no underlying health conditions, bringing the state's COVID-19-related death toll up to 109.
Five new cases were in Horry County, bringing the local case total up to 155. DHEC says the county has nine deaths related to the disease. Accounting for people who aren't diagnosed, DHEC estimates there could be more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 in the county, and more than 28,000 cases in the state.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
The agency said it expects South Carolina to see a peak of almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May, and are projecting about 8,600 cases of COVID-19 by May 2.
A total of 36,284 tests have been administered by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
As of Thursday morning, 5,074 hospital beds were available and 6,283 were in use, putting South Carolina's hospital beds at just over 55 percent capacity.
South Carolina residents are urged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is also encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one’s hands.
