The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 718 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 31 in Horry County.

The department reported 17 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, with 3 of them in Horry County.

It brings the county’s cumulative case total up to 8,588, including 153 who have died. The statewide total is now at 100,431, including 1,966 deaths.

Tidelands Health allows limited visitation Tidelands Health announced that starting Monday (today), it will allow hospitalized patients…

As of Sunday, a total of 849,117 tests have been conducted in the state.

DHEC reported 5,610 test results from Sunday, with 12.8 percent coming back positive.

As of Monday morning, 2,467 inpatient beds are available and 7,958 are in use, which is a 76.34% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate.

Of the 7,958 inpatient beds currently used, 1,353 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Of the state's 1,539 ventilators, 487 are in use and 217 of those are COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,059 ICU beds currently being used, 360 are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

There are 123 mobile testing events scheduled through Sep. 29 with new testing events added regularly.

There will be a testing event in Pawley's Island this Tuesday, August 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Precious Blood of Christ Church. This event is in partnership with Tidelands Health.

To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.