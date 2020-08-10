With a state Supreme Court hearing looming, Horry County Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss settling the hospitality fee lawsuit with the city of Myrtle Beach.
It’s unclear how close the two sides are to reaching a deal, but Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the parties have been in negotiations ahead of an Aug. 19 hearing before the state’s highest court. He said no agreement has been reached yet and no vote is scheduled for Wednesday.
“We hope at some time to reach one,” Gardner said. “Right now we’re just letting everybody [on council] know where we are. … There’s been some movement on both sides. That’s part of what makes a deal.”
Wednesday's meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. in council chambers. The discussion will take place in a closed-door session.
Last week, Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones withdrew her motion to intervene in the case. In July 2019, Jones had asked a judge to clarify a ruling about where the county’s 1.5% hospitality fee on hotel stays, restaurant meals and admission tickets could be collected.
Jones said she pulled her motion after consulting with her lawyer, Gene Connell, and county attorney Arrigo Carotti. She said she did so because the county wanted to work with Connell on the settlement negotiations and removing her motion would clear the way for that to happen.
She also said withdrawing her motion was necessary for the county and the city to move towards a settlement.
“I was OK to withdraw because I got my clarification,” Jones said. “I hope they can come to an agreement and move forward and do what’s best for the citizens.”
County spokeswoman Kelly Moore declined to comment on the case, citing the pending litigation. City spokesman Mark Kruea also wouldn't discuss the lawsuit.
While he wouldn’t provide specifics, Gardner did stress that both sides have been in talks ahead of next week's oral arguments before the S.C. Supreme Court.
“Deadlines make deals,” he said. “You put a deadline on somebody, you have a tendency to reach an agreement.”
County councilman Johnny Vaught said several members from each council recently met privately to discuss settlement possibilities. He said that was the first time such a meeting had happened.
“I’m glad that Myrtle Beach City council members have finally gotten involved in the process rather than leaving it to the attorneys,” he said. “Which is what we had pushed for all along.”
The case was originally scheduled to go before the supreme court in March, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The lawsuit focuses on the hospitality fee, which had been collected countywide until the city sued the county in March 2019. City officials objected to the county collecting the fee in the city limits without the city’s consent. So far, the courts have generally ruled in the city’s favor and the county can only collect the fee in the unincorporated areas, not in any municipality.
Since the case was filed, multiple other Grand Strand cities have supported Myrtle Beach’s position.
The two sides appeared headed toward a settlement after a 10-hour marathon mediation on Oct. 31. But when the respective councils voted on the deal, Horry County Council sought to make two changes. County leaders said their approval would be contingent upon all Grand Strand cities supporting the proposal — Loris and Conway didn’t even vote on it — and they refused to pay attorney fees with hospitality fee money.
The city refused to accept those terms. In January, city officials went further, filing motions saying they should be allowed to raise new allegations in a lower court.
Amid the debate over the fee, the governments have been forced to grapple with the impact of the pandemic, which has hurt the Grand Strand’s economy and cut into county and city budgets.
When asked if the pandemic has played a role in hastening negotiations, Gardner said council members have not said that specifically, but there’s nothing that hasn’t been affected by the crisis. He also said the county has been searching for revenues to pay for public services.
“COVID has affected everybody and everything in Horry County,” he said. “I can’t think of anybody who’s not affected by it."
