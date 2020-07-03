The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 237 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County, bringing our cumulative case total up to 3,963 with 49 deaths related to the viral disease.

It's the biggest single-day jump in Horry County cases since the pandemic began.

Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate Myrtle Beach became the second coastal community in Horry County this week to approve a mandate that directs people in the city to wear face masks in certain settings.

DHEC announced 1,558 cases throughout the entire state, and 10 more deaths related to the disease, bringing South Carolina's total up to 41,413 cases with 787 deaths.

Almost 21 percent of the 7,514 test performed in the state on Thursday came back positive.

As of Friday morning, Horry County's hospital bed capacity was at 83.5 percent, with 110 beds still open and 557 beds occupied.

South Carolina had a 72.7 percent hospital bed utilization rate, with COVID-19 patient taking up 1,148 of the state's 7,781 occupied hospital beds.

State health officials have grown concerned over the past month about the rising number of COVID-19 cases among younger people, especially those in their teens and 20s, and have attributed the spike in cases to a widespread failure to follow mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines.

This week, both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach passed ordinances mandating the use of masks in certain public areas. Conway is considering an ordinance.

Conway will be the next city to consider making masks mandatory Conway City Council will consider following the lead of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach …

While some have blamed the spike in COVID-19 tests on increasing testing, the rising number of hospitalizations and percent of tests coming back positive are evidence of a sicker population.

Health officials say wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding large public gatherings, staying home when sick and practicing good hygiene are critical to slowing the spread of the virus.

DHEC is holding mobile testing clinics around the state that are free to residents without pre-screening. [Click here for a list of mobile testing events]

Tidelands Health has four events in our area scheduled for July. They all start at 10 a.m. and last until supplies run out.

• July 10, Georgetown High School

• July 17, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium

• July 24, Coastal Carolina University

• July 31, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium