The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including two in Horry County, bringing the statewide total up to 3,319.
DHEC announced two additional deaths connected to the disease in the state, bringing South Carolina’s COVID-19-related death tally up to 82. One death was an elderly person from Charleston County and one was a middle-aged person from Greenville County. DHEC said both patients had underlying health issues.
Horry County now has 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the disease. However, DHEC says including the number of likely undiagnosed COVID-19 carriers brings the county's actual case count upwards of 950.
Including undiagnosed cases statewide, DHEC says there could be almost 24,000 cases in the Palmetto State.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
A total of 31,426 tests have been administered by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
As of Sunday morning, 5,898 hospital beds were available and 5,715 were in use.
South Carolina residents are urged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is also encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one’s hands.
According the model that the governor used to justify his police state 8 deaths were forecast for today. The model is off by 75%
