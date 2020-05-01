The Grand Strand will likely have a motorcycle rally in July.
How much of a rally? That depends in part on what Horry County leaders do Tuesday.
County council is set to vote on a resolution that would prohibit rally organizers from obtaining county permits for a summer event. Simply put, county leaders can’t stop bikers from coming to the area, but they can prevent businesses from receiving vending and special event permits, which are needed for large outdoor gatherings.
Some business owners are urging county leaders to change their position.
“Why would you turn away people that are willing to spend a lot of money in your community?” said Chad Fuller, an attorney with Tom McGrath’s Motorcycle Law Group. “I don’t understand it. … We’re being treated like second-class citizens.”
Fuller is working with a grassroots group called the Grand Strand Motorcycle Events Committee, which so far consists of about a dozen businesses that support holding a rally from July 13-19.
Although the spring Harley-Davidson rally is typically held in May, the event was postponed because of concerns about COVID-19. Atlantic Beach Bikefest, which normally falls on Memorial Day weekend, has been pushed back to Labor Day weekend.
Some Harley rally organizers had discussed combining their spring and fall rallies later in the year, but others thought a July event would be a way to generate some business sooner, albeit on a smaller scale than the normal spring affair. Rally organizers talked with their peers in places such as Sturgis, South Dakota, and Daytona Beach, Florida, before settling on the July dates. Fuller said businesses know this event will be different, but they see it as a way to salvage a piece of the spring rally at a time when the Grand Strand economy is recovering from the COVID-19 slowdown. There are no plans to make the change permanent.
“This is a one-off,” Fuller said. “We do not want to have a bike rally in July. We like it just where it’s at.”
County officials planned on approving their rally resolution two weeks ago, but council members asked county staff to meet with the affected business owners to see if they could resolve their differences. The parties talked this week, but county staff's position hasn’t changed.
Officials remain concerned about paying for the public safety costs associated with the rally, including police and EMS.
Timing is a factor. The county’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. That means the county would be responsible for policing four rallies in a fiscal year if the Harley events are combined, or five if they are held separately. County officials said they could not do anything about Bikefest, which is anchored in Atlantic Beach, because that town’s leaders determine rally dates.
Along with those issues, the county uses accommodations tax revenues to help cover its rally expenses. That revenue stream has been essentially nonexistent following the governor’s COVID-19 mandates.
County council members are already preparing a budget that is $51.2 million less than the spending plan they approved last year. The county’s hospitality fee funding is also unavailable because of a pending lawsuit with the City of Myrtle Beach.
Some leaders don’t see a way to cover the cost of another rally.
“It would really be a lot on the county,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “This is a time when the county revenues are very strained. … The Myrtle Beach lawsuit has devastated the county’s budget. Then you have, on top of that, the COVID-19 [crisis] where our revenues are down across the county. It makes everything difficult.”
But why couldn’t county officials use the accommodations tax revenues already allocated for this month’s rallies for one in July?
“We’re trying to explore that,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety. “I’m not quite clear myself, but there may be a chance we could. I just don’t know and I’m trying to get the answers on that. … The concern is, ‘Do we have enough funding?’ Even if it would potentially roll over, the a-tax could end up being less this year regardless because of the whole COVID issue.”
Not every councilman supports the rally resolution.
Councilman Harold Worley said the summer event would obviously be smaller and not require as many resources to police. He also doesn’t want local businesses to lose out on potential customers during an already difficult time.
“There’s not going to be anybody here anyway,” he said. “The hotels are probably going to be at 25-30% [capacity] maybe. If they are brave enough to come, I think it would be good. … It’s better than no business. We’re never going to get it flowing until we get [tourists] back, whether it’s families or whether it’s the Harley bikers or the Memorial Day bikers — no matter who it is. … We’ve got to take what we can get for now.”
Fuller agrees. He sees the rally as beneficial for the Grand Strand.
“Motorcycles don’t grow on trees,” he said. “These are individuals that are going to spend money.”
Even if the county issues permits for a July rally, there will be fewer local places holding events.
The Rat Hole, a longtime rally institution in Socastee, won’t be participating in any July festivities, said Ratt Weaver, the venue’s co-owner. Known for events like pudding wrestling and the motorcycle rodeo, The Rat Hole needs cooler weather for its games.
“We’re an outside venue,” Weaver said. “It’d be way too hot for our patrons in the sun doing the games and us standing on the stage.”
Although the Grand Strand Motorcycle Events Committee hopes county leaders will vote down the resolution Tuesday, Fuller said some businesses will move forward regardless of the decision. The Marshall Tucker Band has been booked for the July rally, and Fuller said the music will continue.
“We might not have the vendors, but the bands will come,” he said. “We’re going to have to have a contingency plan.”
