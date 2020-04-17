Horry County Council members slowed their march toward impact fees Friday as they worried about further harming the Grand Strand's fragile economy.
The fees have been discussed for years, but the financial stranglehold of the COVID-19 crisis — including what county officials estimate is a 25% local unemployment rate — forced council members to call for a delay in implementing them.
“Across the board, we’ve got to stop putting the burdens, the tax burdens, on businesses,” councilman Johnny Vaught said. “Because if we continue to do that, we’re going to have businesses shutting down. … Already right now, with this COVID deal, we’re going to lose a whole bunch of businesses that won’t ever come back.”
Multiple county leaders stated their opposition to the proposed levies for commercial projects. Under those rates, the county impact fees for building a 10,000-square-foot auto repair shop would amount to nearly $100,000. And constructing a major retail project could have impact fees in the millions.
“It’s crazy,” councilman Harold Worley said. “This is just not going to happen. … It’s just going to kill the whole ordinance.”
Council members requested an impact fee study after a 2018 advisory referendum showed strong local support for the fees, which are collected on new construction. The idea behind them is that these fee revenues can help offset the cost of the infrastructure and services needed to support new homes and businesses.
Under the fee system in the county-funded study, the cost of a new home in unincorporated Horry County would increase by more than $4,500. However, the fees are projected to bring in more than $210 million for county projects over 10 years.
During Friday's budget discussions, council members questioned why the commercial fees were so high. The consultant who worked on the study told them the fees had to pay for new construction's impact on services and infrastructure. Retail projects take a heavier toll, he said, and that’s why those fees are higher.
“The fee structure has to reflect that,” said Carson Bise of the consulting firm TischlerBise. “We simply just can’t discriminate against the other land uses.”
Tyson Smith, a land use attorney with Charleston-based White & Smith, told the council the only way they could legally adopt lower impact fees for certain types of construction would be if they supplemented the cost of providing services with non-impact fee resources. In other words, residential construction could not be forced to bear the cost of providing infrastructure and services for commercial construction and vice versa.
Smith also said there has to be a reasonable basis for offering lower impact fees, such as an economic development incentive.
“It can be done,” he said. “We just want to spend some time on it and make sure we get it right if that’s the direction of council.”
Council members agreed the subject needs more research and discussion. They did take an initial vote in favor of the fees, but they also decided not to move forward until they hold a workshop later in the summer to go over the matter in more detail. Enacting the fees would take two more favorable votes, and county officials said they don't plan to implement anything until next year at the earliest.
“What we don’t need to do is jump out here and do something in the middle of all we’re going through without [more] study,” councilman Gary Loftus said. “We have a lot on our plate right now. Now is not the time to get into something this complicated and this detailed without a lot of talk and a lot of discussion and a lot of input from a lot of people.”
Vaught agreed, saying the council could cause more economic hardships for businesses.
“We’ve got to be really careful about this,” he said. “Those are things that stifle economic growth."
Although there are no plans for tax increases of any kind in this year’s $481.6 million budget, county records indicate hikes could be coming next year.
Councilman Al Allen said the county may struggle to sustain services.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “It may take [impact fees] along with a millage increase for us to actually survive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.