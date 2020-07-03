Mask up, Horry County.
County council on Friday approved an emergency ordinance that requires people to wear face coverings in many public settings, including retail stores. The ordinance, which applies to areas of the county that are not inside city limits, is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We can’t have this thing spreading out of control and the governor closing the beaches, closing the hotels, closing the restaurants [and] closing the retail,” Horry County Councilman Harold Worley said. “We just don’t want to go there. … If we can do a little bit on this end to help, I believe it’s the right thing to do. I don’t like passing this ordinance any more than the rest of you do. But again, I believe it’s the right thing to do.”
The vote came on the same day the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 237 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County, bringing the county's case total up to 3,963 with 49 deaths related to the disease.
Some council members said they had been in touch with area hospital officials who told them they are concerned because their facilities are at or near capacity. Councilmen also said the ordinance would encourage people to follow the advice of federal and state health officials, who have said masks can help prevent someone with COVID-19 — particularly a person who is asymptomatic — from spreading the disease to others.
“We need to do something to protect our citizens, and they seem to be supportive of a mask ordinance,” said councilman Dennis DiSabato, who noted that he had received 30-40 emails and some calls about the issue. Nearly all of those people were in favor of a mask ordinance. “They realize we’re in a state of emergency. People are afraid. They’re not happy with the lack of action.”
Councilman Gary Loftus said the hospital leaders he spoke with told him they are concerned about their capacity over the next 10 days to two weeks.
“If we fail to do it, we’re sending the absolutely wrong message to the people of Horry County,” he said. “I don’t think we need to be doing that at this time. … If anything we can do saves a bed here or a bed there, makes them able to do their jobs better, we should do it. Is it enforceable? No. Practically, it isn’t. But it will give people the opportunity to feel good about obeying an ordinance and keep them out of the hospital.”
Councilman Tyler Servant agreed. He said he spoke to officials at Conway Medical Center who told him they are at capacity and are seeing a surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
“Passing something like this is a last resort,” he said. “It’s something I didn’t foresee myself being in favor of a couple weeks ago, but having said that, we are in difficult times right now. And difficult decisions have to be made.”
The ordinance requires that people entering businesses wear face coverings while inside those establishments. Masks may be removed to receive certain services, such as a haircut, or for someone to eat a meal at a restaurant.
Under the new policy, restaurants and retail stores must require their employees to wear masks, and the ordinance also applies to personal care providers such as nail salons, tattoo parlors and barber shops.
There are exceptions for people with health conditions that prevent them from wearing masks and for those whose religious beliefs do not allow them to wear face coverings.
Violating the policy is a civil infraction punishable by a $25 fine for the first offense, $50 for a second offense and $100 for all subsequent violations. The ordinance states that each day of not wearing a mask would be considered a separate offense.
Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have approved similar policies. Conway leaders will vote on a mask mandate Monday.
The county's ordinance narrowly passed. It’s an emergency policy, which means it requires at least a two-thirds majority to be approved. The vote was 8-4. Council members Worley, DiSabato, Tyler Servant, Gary Loftus, Orton Bellamy, Cam Crawford, Bill Howard and chairman Johnny Gardner voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilmen Al Allen, Johnny Vaught, Paul Prince and Danny Hardee opposed it.
The dissenters raised concerns about the enforceability of the ordinance and whether the public would actually abide by it.
“It’s a paper tiger,” Vaught said. “It’s a ghost of a law. If we’re not going to have an enforceable ordinance, then we shouldn’t have the ordinance.”
Allen concurred, saying the county doesn’t have enough officers to enforce the policies already on the books. He also said the county’s 911 system could be overloaded by people reporting individuals in stores without masks.
“People are going to start tattling on each other,” he said. “It’s going to get to a point where you’re not just going to have verbal confrontations out there in the public over this, but it is going to turn physical and somebody is going to get hurt because people don’t like other people getting into their business.”
Hardee, whose district includes farming communities such as Green Sea and Longs, said he would support the ordinance if it strictly applied to areas east of S.C. 90. He said he would not support a countywide ordinance because it would be an unreasonable burden on rural communities.
“Some of you fellows [have] been around long enough to know what it’s like to come out of the field,” he said. “You go to your local store there, want to get you a drink and a Honey Bun. They tell you can’t come in [without a mask] cause the county passed that ordinance. I want any of you to go explain it to them where they understand it.”
Before the council approved the ordinance, some council members tried to change the language of the policy to simply encourage the public to wear masks. They also talked about reducing the fines to $1 or $2 or even removing them entirely.
But county attorney Arrigo Carotti recommended they keep the fines in the ordinance.
“It is the only thing under law that gets people’s attention,” he said. “Kind of like the part of the Bible that indicates that God’s wrath may be served if people don’t obey his will.”
The ordinance took effect immediately. It will remain in place for 60 days unless the council terminates it sooner.
