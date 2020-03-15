Horry County announced Sunday afternoon that all scheduled public meetings for the week of March 16 through March 20 will be postponed in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Those include the transportation committee, public safety committee, accommodations tax advisory committee, and the subcommittee on flooding.
The county announced that county magistrate court and circuit court were also canceled this week, as are all county parks and recreation and county after-school programs.
Horry County offices will remain open, but the county is encouraging the public to stay home and do business online if possible.
As of Sunday afternoon, Horry County had three cases of COVID-19, and the state had 28 cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people practice "social distancing," restrict their travel and avoid large gatherings to help slow down the spread of the disease.
