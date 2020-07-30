Board Chairman Ken Richardson confirmed Thursday morning that the Monday, Aug. 3 Horry County Board of Education meeting will be in-person at 6 p.m. at the district office.
The public will be allowed to attend but seating will be limited after the board, staff, and the media, due to social distancing restrictions.
Richardson confirmed the meeting will also be live-streamed.
Public comment will not take place until the board's regular meeting on Aug. 17.
While the agenda has yet to be published, the board is expected to discuss the final school re-opening plan to be sent to Columbia for Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman's approval.
The district originally applied for an extension from Spearman to provide more time to plan sufficiently, they said. At their last meeting, the board moved the first day of school from mid-August to Sept. 8.
Ryan Brown, chief communications officer with the S.C. Department of Education, said late last week that the timeline for approval is contingent on the quality and level of detail of the plans they are sent by the districts.
"If the district’s plans meet all requirements and answer all of our questions, it will be a very quick turnaround. If the details are not clear and requirements are not met, it will take additional discussion with the district in order to approve," Brown said.
