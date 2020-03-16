While Horry County departments continue to operate on a normal schedule, many public buildings are now closed to the public, the county announced Monday.
Horry County had three cased of COVID-19 on Monday, and the state had 33 cases.
Starting Tuesday, the county is closing its libraries, recreation centers, museum and farm, and veterans affairs centers.
The county said staff should continue to show up to work.
The county is asking the public to handle county business online whenever possible and restrict use of the government and justice center only to necessary transactions.
The treasurer’s office is offering free e-check payments for business license and hospitality fee transactions, the county said.
