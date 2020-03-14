Horry-Georgetown Technical College announced Saturday night that all classes March 16 though March 20 are canceled, including all clinicals and internships, in response to the threat of COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County.
After spring break, all in-person classes will move to an online based format, and the news release said HGTC faculty and staff should report on Monday as usual.
The school said it was moving classes online “out of an abundance of caution” and to “engage in social distancing.”
“The safety of our community and academic continuity plans for our students remain our top priorities,” said HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Fore in a statement included with the release. “The college appreciates the patience and understanding of the community as the executive leadership team continues to work hard to keep the college community safe in the face of unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. We ask that all students, faculty, staff, and other stakeholders remain flexible during these unprecedented events.”
The school said it was continuing to evaluate school events, conferences and other meetings scheduled to occur on campus.
