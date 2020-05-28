The weekly number of unemployment claims filed in Horry County continued to decrease last week, but it's still more than 16 times what it was before the COVID-19 crisis.
For the week ending May 23, 1,847 people in Horry County filed initial unemployment claims, according to the latest data from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
The county's claims total marks a decrease from the previous week, but that is still a dramatic increase from the 112 filed the week before the COVID-19-related business closures began in March.
Statewide, 24,950 people filed unemployment claims last week. That's a decrease of 4,496 from the previous week. However, over the last two months 540,545 claims have been filed in South Carolina.
The unemployment claims have slowed in recent weeks as the government has lifted more restrictions on businesses.
Horry County's latest weekly total is the fourth highest among the state's 46 counties (Greenville, Richland and Spartanburg had more).
“While we see another downward-trending week, the number of people filing initial claims in South Carolina is still high, demonstrating the serious importance of the jobs that are now becoming available in our state as more and more businesses reopen their doors carefully and safely,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, in a news release.
In Horry County, 57,428 unemployment claims have been filed since the state's pandemic response began, according to public records.
