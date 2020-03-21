North Myrtle Beach officials announced protocols in place regarding different services while the city's public buildings are closed to the public. All city buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday.
North Myrtle Beach police and fire/rescue personnel will continue to provide their full range of services to the community.
Taxi permits will not be issued until further notice. “If an existing taxi permit expires while the COVID-19 environment is ongoing, the expiration date will be administratively extended to 30 days after the COVID-19 environment comes to an official end,” North Myrtle Beach officials said in an email.
Also, fingerprinting services have been canceled until further notice.
Anyone requesting a copy of a report for an incident that happened in the last two weeks can email records@nmb.us. Include the case number and information such as your name, the date of the incident and where the incident took place. One can fax a request for an incident report to 843-280-5600.
Freedom of Information Act requests can be made by completing a form available for download at this link. After filling out the form, scan it and send it to records@nmb.us or fax it to 843-280-5600.
Anyone with questions about city services can call 843-280-5555.
