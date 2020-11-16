With the continued need for social distancing, many employers across the region were forced to cancel job fairs and recruitment events, but members of the Greater Pee Dee Healthcare Sector Partnership want to connect healthcare employers and job seekers with a first-time virtual hiring event on Nov. 17.
“We are looking forward to utilizing this unique platform to meet the needs of our healthcare partners while also serving job seekers and students in our community,” said Rusty Gaskins, business services manager for the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments and Convener for the Greater Pee Dee Healthcare Sector.
The Nov. 17 event is made possible by SC Future Makers, SC Works, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Councils of Governments for Pee Dee, Santee-Lynches, and Waccamaw Regions, according to a press release from the Waccamaw Workforce Development Board.
Healthcare organizations from 13 counties including Conway Medical Center, McLeod Health, Tidelands Health, and Wilson Senior Care are hoping to fill immediate needs with qualified job seekers.
“As you can imagine over the last ten years the technology has developed to a degree that we can now have matches occur with effective real-time video conversations with applicants,” said Matt Securro, vice president of human resources at Conway Medical Center. “Today’s workforce applicants appreciate the option to participate remotely and electronically for the ease and convenience of doing so and given the challenges of the global pandemic and need to limit in-person interactions at interviews and school visits, this type format is now altogether necessary.”
The event will happen on a new, free web-based app called Ping by Tallo, which lets employers host or join virtual events and match positions with those looking for employment. Tallo plans on a series of college and career fair events across the state using the app, the release said.
Once users download the free app, they simply answer a few short questions about their interests and qualifications and they will be presented with a list of possible matches from employers attending the event.
Securro said that a CMC team of Talent Acquisitions Specialists will be engineering the CMC job data and watching for a match to occur with applicants.
“When that triggers, applicants will initiate the system, in essence calling for the immediate virtual interview,” Securro said.
CMC said they will have a number of hospital and medical practice positions posting during the virtual job fair, including RN, LPN, Housekeeper, Medical Practice Assistant, Respiratory Therapist and Multi-Skilled Tech.
According to a press release from the Waccamaw Workforce Development Board, over 13,000 conversations between employers and potential employees so far on Ping.
Interested job seekers can sign up for next week’s event at https://tallo.com/ping-app/events
or by visiting https://mypingapp.com/register.
