South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Disease Activity Report revealed today that with a medium rate of spread, a low trend in incidence rate, and a medium rate of percent positives, those attending in-person school will continue with hybrid learning through Oct. 16.
Next Thursday’s report on Oct. 8 will decide how the week of Oct. 19 will look for HCS.
The hybrid model consists of children attending physical schools in two separate groups, attending in person for two days and using distance learning the other three days of instruction.
View the county-level data here.
As of Tuesday, eighteen schools in the county now have positive cases of COVID-19.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) data report from Sept. 29 showing positive COVID-19 cases in both public and private schools in the county indicated less than five virus cases among the faculty at:
Aynor High
Conway Middle
Kingston Elementary
Ocean Drive Elementary
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Among students, there have been less than five cases at each of the following schools:
Forestbrook Middle
Midland Elementary
Myrtle Beach High
North Myrtle Beach High
Ocean Bay Middle
Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports (PALM)
Riverside Elementary
Socastee High
St. James High
Calvary Christian
Conway Christian
Holy Trinity Catholic School
St. Andrew Catholic School
This report on the number of school cases will be updated tomorrow, Oct. 2.
DHEC said Wednesday that this report is cumulative, and numbers will remain even if the positive cases have recovered. They said beginning sometime in the next week, the report will also indicate how many cases each school had within the last 30 days, which will help differentiate actual current cases versus previous ones.
“Just like in our statewide numbers, it is all cases that occurred; we don't subtract as people recover,” DHEC officials said via email.
The report says 570 cases of COVID-19 are reported among the state's students, and 251 among school employees for a total of 821 school-related cases in the state.
DHEC officials explain that if there are fewer than five student cases or fewer than five staff cases associated with a school, the number of cases will be represented as less than five or <5.
This way, DHEC said, it protects confidentiality, since reporting such small numbers could lead to individuals being identified.
View all the data by visiting https://scdhec.gov/covid-19-cases-associated-staff-students
Most private schools in the county began August 17, and Horry County Schools institutions have been on a hybrid schedule of two days in-person in two separate groups, and three days distance learning since Sept. 8.
This reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school, DHEC clarified.
DHEC said that some schools may choose to announce cases themselves before they are reflected in the reports, which may have a delay as the agency receives, reviews, and confirms information, before posting it online.
