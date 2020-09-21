More than 14,000 students originally signed up HCS Virtual K-12, and just over 3,000 of them decided they want out of the program.
According to HCS Executive Director of Online Learning and Instructional Technology Edi Cox, 3,030 students want to come back to brick and mortar classrooms, and 266 students previously at schools are on a waiting list to move to HCS Virtual.
After previously strict deadlines to sign up for the virtual program, HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey gave students in HCS Virtual one last chance to request to switch back to the physical schools if there was space available.
The new deadline for requesting a change was last night at midnight.
Back in August, HCS gave parents the choice between signing up for HCS Virtual K-12, or attending classes in whatever manner the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported was safest.
Currently, the district is on a hybrid schedule through the end of next week, with two days of in-person classes and three days of distance learning.
Of the 3,030 who requested to change back, 650 of the students were from high schools, 845 from the middle school level and 1,535 elementary students wanted a change.
“While the district understood that many families would need other options, we did not anticipate the large number interested in a full-time virtual program,” Cox said.
The other issue, beyond the sheer amount of students that enrolled, was getting staffing right for both virtual and brick-and-mortar classes.
“Our biggest challenge has been trying to balance the needs … while continuing to provide quality programs for students in both options. Staffing was our biggest challenge initially,” Cox said.
Scheduling was another major hurdle, she said, for 14,000 students from 56 different schools.
Maxey told parents that it could be up to a week before they found out whether or not their request would be granted. He said at last Monday's board meeting that the students should remain in HCS Virtual until they are contacted by their base school regarding their request.
“Once students who have requested to return to their brick-and-mortar school have exited HCS Virtual, class loads will be leveled. At that time we’ll determine if additional teachers are needed,” Cox said. “Some class sizes are currently larger than anticipated.”
Across social media, many HCS Virtual parents expressed disdain for how the program ran, citing a lack of communication, confusion over login processes, and some students not having a virtual teacher assigned until much later in the week than anticipated.
Cox said the first week (the week of Sept. 8) was to ensure successful login, and week two was state-mandated assessments for many.
“As we approach week three, our goal is for teachers and students to get into a weekly routine that is consistent throughout the semester,” Cox said.
Cox asked parents for understanding.
“Enrollment in a full-time online program is a big transition for families and a full-time virtual option is not always a good choice for all students and families,” she said. “We understand that families are entering uncharted territory and the first two weeks in the new program have not been without challenges. As families and teachers learn to navigate our new normal due to the pandemic, we are here to support the transition to online learning.”
Check back with My Horry News for updates.
