Horry County Schools will now be able to allow all students to receive free breakfast and lunch for the entire school year, according to an HCS press release.
The USDA Summer Food Service Program extended its waiver to allow ALL STUDENTS to receive FREE breakfast and lunch throughout the entire 2020-21 school, regardless of family income-levels or proof of enrollment.
This unprecedented move is part of USDA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring all children across America have access to nutritious food as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grab-and-Go style meals will be available for all students participating in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program and for students who are participating in Distance Learning days.
Daily meals will consist of one breakfast and one lunch.
Curbside meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at any of the following locations: Aynor Elementary, Green Sea Floyds Elementary, Homewood Elementary, Loris Middle, Myrtle Beach Middle, North Myrtle Beach Middle, Palmetto Bays Elementary, St. James Middle, Socastee High, South Conway Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle and Whittemore Park Middle.
Adult meals won't be provided, and students will not have to be in the car when picking up meals. Parents will be required to sign a simple form for meal pickups, according to HCS officials.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.