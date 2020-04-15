Due to three HCS attendance areas being impacted by employees testing positive for COVID-19, Horry County Schools has decided to suspend all meal pickups and deliveries for the next two weeks.
Conway, North Myrtle Beach and Socastee attendance areas have had employees who tested positive for the virus, and in a release sent Wednesday afternoon, HCS said that multiple employees have had to self-quarantine as a result of their direct contact with those with positive test results.
"We will assess our meal program following the two-week suspension of service," the release said.
The district hopes parents will continue to monitor the district's website and social media for updates regarding if and when the meal service can resume during this public health emergency.
"Words cannot express adequately our gratitude to all of our HCS employees who have served our students as a part of the district's meal program since March 16," the district said.
HCS said they have served 166,072 meals to HCS students during the school closures.
The district said they have no further information in terms of number of positive cases among employees.
Check back with My Horry News for updates soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.