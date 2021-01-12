Horry County Schools released a statement from Superintendent Rick Maxey, confirming he received a positive COVID-19 test result yesterday afternoon.
"So far, my symptoms have been mild, and I am hopeful that they will continue to be that way," Maxey said in the emailed statement.
Maxey was absent from last night's Horry County Board of Education meeting, as was Vice Chairman John Poston, who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 himself.
"I will remain in isolation for the time designated by health care providers and am looking forward to returning to work. Thanks in advance for your support and prayers," Maxey said.
Last night's school board did not yield any decision on how next week's school format will look, as the last two weeks have been full-time distance learning across the district.
HCS officials say an announcement will be made by tomorrow regarding next week's school instruction type, as they said they are still receiving COVID-19 data.
