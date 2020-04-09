An Horry County Schools Nutrition Services employee that worked at South Conway Elementary School during the school closures has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an HCS press release sent Thursday.
After consulting with SC DHEC, the meal site will remain open due to the amount of time the employee has not been in contact with others. According to DHEC, the amount of time between the employee’s positive test and their last day of work indicate there is no impact on other employees working at the feeding site.
“We want to assure our staff and all of our stakeholders that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our students and employees,” the release said.
The employee’s last day to work was March 27, and HCS said the employee presented no symptoms at that time when prescreened by the school nurse.
The district says the employees are all pre-screened by the nursing staff each day prior to beginning work, and all food preparation surfaces and equipment are decontaminated daily.
Out of an abundance of caution, the site and busses will receive additional disinfection beyond what is already done.
“As we all know, the community impact of the COVID-19 virus remains a dynamic and changing situation. Consequently, the district may have to scale back the operation of the current 13 grab-and-go meal sites, as well as the number of bus meal pick-up locations,” the release said. “Words cannot express adequately our gratitude to our Nutrition Services and Transportation Department, as well as all other HCS employees, whose work and dedication enable us to continue to deliver critical services to the students of Horry County during this public health emergency.”
