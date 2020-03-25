With Governor McMaster’s order that schools in the state stay closed through April 30, Horry County Schools is making adjustments and updates to eLearning and schedules regarding proms and end-of-year events.
HCS announced today that all school activities through April 30, 2020, including proms, are canceled.
“We are unable to determine if or when these events may be rescheduled at a later date,” the district said in a press release.
Spring Break is set for April 10-17th, during which the district said instruction/eLearning will cease for that period of time.
Meals
HCS officials confirmed that during the extended closure, including spring break, students will still be able to pick up breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the locations listed at www.horrycountyschools.net (Students must be present, per USDA regulations, to receive the meals). Meal delivery locations and schedules may also be found at that site.
eLearning
In their Wednesday press release, HCS recommended that parents use any electronic method available to submit completed work assignments to teachers. They may be turned in as email attachments, photos, or uploads to Google Classroom.
For elementary students, if parents don’t have access to electronic means, parents may submit the assignments at their child’s elementary school using the following arrangements:
Each Friday, beginning on March 27th, parents may drop off completed assignments (paper packets) at their child’s school from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. and 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and pick up assignments (paper packets) for future weeks during the same visit. This process will continue for the entirety of the extended school closure that is currently in effect.
Friday pick-up and drop-off dates of paper packet assignments include:
- March 27th
- April 3rd
- April 24th
As for middle school and high school, principals will notify parents that teachers will be completing a virtual roll call this week to ensure students can turn in assignments electronically. If they do not have access to submit electronically, parents need to call the school to schedule a time to pickup or dropoff work assignments and request technology support.
Grading
The current school closure has presented challenges for teachers and students regarding third-quarter grading.
"We realize some students, due to current circumstances, may have experienced difficulty in completing and submitting assignments by the March 27th third-quarter deadline. Therefore, students who do not complete and submit assignments by March 27th will have additional time to complete and submit assignments," the district press release said.
Until assignments are completed and submitted by the student, the assignments will be considered incomplete, and the grade will be entered as a zero in the gradebook. Once the assignments are submitted and graded by the teacher, the zero will be replaced with the new grade. Questions about grading should be directed to the teacher and/or the appropriate school administrator.
District officials say that additional eLearning assignments will be added to the eLearning instructional plan via https://sites.google.com/g.horrycountyschools.net/hcselearning/home
This can also be accessed via www.horrycountyschools.net
