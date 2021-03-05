Beginning next Friday, March 12, Green Sea Floyds Middle and High School will return to five-day, face-to-face instruction, according to an email sent by the district Friday afternoon.
"This announcement completes the return to 5-day, face-to-face instruction for the entire Green Sea Floyds attendance area. Our goal for completion of plexiglass installation for all high schools is mid-March," the email read.
The decision for brick-and-mortar schools to return to 5 days of face-to-face instruction does not affect the K-12 HCS Virtual Program. If a child is currently enrolled in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program, this message does not impact the student.
Like many school districts in South Carolina, HCS says they have been working expeditiously to install plexiglass in our schools. As per South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) recommendations, this will allow student spacing of three feet apart. This additional mitigation effort will allow us to safely bring more students back into the classroom and increase our face-to-face instruction from 2 days per week to 5 days per week. While plexiglass will reduce social distancing requirements in the classroom from six to three feet, masks/face coverings will be required in all school areas.
HCS will continue phasing the return to 5-day, face-to-face instruction in our middle schools and then high schools. Parents will receive at the minimum a 5-day calendar notice of this change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.