The food pantry at the Grand Strand Humane Society is available for those facing challenges feeding their pets, especially those who have lost jobs due to the order to close bars and eat-in restaurants. The humane society is also asking for donations to feed and care for the animals at the shelter awaiting adoption. Donations can be made in person or shipped directly to the shelter via a “how you can help” tab on grandstrandhumanesociety.com. The shelter is the only one in the county that has remained open to the public, including the veterinary clinic. Other county shelters are open by appointment only. The shelter is located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The shelter hours are noon-6 p.m. every day. The clinic hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The food pantry at the Grand Strand Humane Society is available for those facing challenges feeding their pets, especially those who have lost jobs due to the order to close bars and eat-in restaurants. The humane society is also asking for donations to feed and care for the animals at the shelter awaiting adoption. Donations can be made in person or shipped directly to the shelter via a “how you can help” tab on grandstrandhumanesociety.com. The shelter is the only one in the county that has remained open to the public, including the veterinary clinic. Other county shelters are open by appointment only. The shelter is located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The shelter hours are noon-6 p.m. every day. The clinic hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The food pantry at the Grand Strand Humane Society is available for those facing challenges feeding their pets, especially those who have lost jobs due to the order to close bars and eat-in restaurants. The humane society is also asking for donations to feed and care for the animals at the shelter awaiting adoption. Donations can be made in person or shipped directly to the shelter via a “how you can help” tab on grandstrandhumanesociety.com. The shelter is the only one in the county that has remained open to the public, including the veterinary clinic. Other county shelters are open by appointment only. The shelter is located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The shelter hours are noon-6 p.m. every day. The clinic hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The food pantry at the Grand Strand Humane Society is available for those facing challenges feeding their pets, especially those who have lost jobs due to the order to close bars and eat-in restaurants. The humane society is also asking for donations to feed and care for the animals at the shelter awaiting adoption. Donations can be made in person or shipped directly to the shelter via a “how you can help” tab on grandstrandhumanesociety.com. The shelter is the only one in the county that has remained open to the public, including the veterinary clinic. Other county shelters are open by appointment only. The shelter is located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The shelter hours are noon-6 p.m. every day. The clinic hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The food pantry at the Grand Strand Humane Society is available for those facing challenges feeding their pets, especially those who have lost jobs due to the order to close bars and eat-in restaurants. The humane society is also asking for donations to feed and care for the animals at the shelter awaiting adoption. Donations can be made in person or shipped directly to the shelter via a “how you can help” tab on grandstrandhumanesociety.com. The shelter is the only one in the county that has remained open to the public, including the veterinary clinic. Other county shelters are open by appointment only. The shelter is located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The shelter hours are noon-6 p.m. every day. The clinic hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The food pantry at the Grand Strand Humane Society is available for those facing challenges feeding their pets, especially those who have lost jobs due to the order to close bars and eat-in restaurants. The humane society is also asking for donations to feed and care for the animals at the shelter awaiting adoption. Donations can be made in person or shipped directly to the shelter via a “how you can help” tab on grandstrandhumanesociety.com. The shelter is the only one in the county that has remained open to the public, including the veterinary clinic. Other county shelters are open by appointment only. The shelter is located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The shelter hours are noon-6 p.m. every day. The clinic hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
As COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the economy, forcing bars, restaurants and other businesses to close their doors, Grand Strand Humane Society is stepping up to help the furry, four-legged members of society.
The Humane Society on Mr. Joe White Avenue has had a pet food bank for a while. But the shelter is in need of pet food now, more than ever, as more people have come into the shelter asking for food and supplies in recent weeks.
“We’ve always had a food bank; we’ve had it for about a year and a half now,” said Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Jessica Wnuk. “But we’ve been working to grow it over the last couple of weeks because we know there are going to be more people in need now that many people have been laid off because of the coronavirus.”
The shelter saw a 28 percent increase in intake last year, when they took in 2,867 animals, Wnuk said. The overflow space they added remains full. On Saturday, the shelter housed 104 dogs and 230 cats.
The Humane Society on Mr. Joe White needs food both for its food bank and for the animals it houses. The top of the request list is Pedigree dog food, which the shelter uses both for its own animals and its food bank. Cats are given Purina cat food.
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is now appointment-only and the Horry County Animal Care Center has closed to the public, leaving Grand Strand as the only completely open shelter in the area. Their clinic is also open Monday through Thursday, and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It does place an extra burden on us being the only place open 7 days a week still, for the public to bring in animals that they have found outside or need to surrender for any reasons,” Wnuk said. “We are doing our very best to still help everyone that’s calling or coming in needing our assistance.”
But that effort has been stymied by the coronavirus.
The shelter has been forced to cancel its large fundraisers and adoption events to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Protection’s recommendation that people practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings. Wnuk said the shelter has seen a decrease in donations due to the pandemic.
There’s another way locals can help the shelter beyond donating much-needed money, food and supplies: they can foster an animal, which frees up more space in the shelter.
Foster parents give shelter animals temporary homes before they get adopted, and Grand Strand Humane Society provides food and other supplies that foster parents need.
“We have a lot of wonderful people that have come in wanting to foster animals while they are self-quarantining at home, and that is something that we definitely encourage,” Wnuk said. “So anyone interested in helping any animal in need, especially while you have extra time at home, while you’re out of work, we can always use more foster homes. We provide everything they need, food, crate, bowls, bedding, medical supplies, anything that they might need, we supply for them.”
As the spread of the Covid-19 virus has intensified, people have been stocking up on groceries. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bread and milk have been in short supply at most grocery stores. Following government guidelines, many families have stockpiled two weeks worth of groceries and other supplies. President Donald Trump says the supply line for groceries and other commodities is intact. Do you anticipate having trouble buying groceries and other necessities if the problem goes longer than two or three weeks?
Choices are:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.