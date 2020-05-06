Grand Strand Health on Wednesday began allowing one visitor per patient in the hospital system, after more than a month of restricting all visitation.
The new allowance doesn't include visitors for patients who have COVID-19 or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Visitors for non-COVID-19 patients can enter through the main entrance or the emergency room entrance between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Pediatric patients can have both parents with them.
Overnight visitors are only allowed for pediatric patients and mothers in labor.
The hospital system began restricting all visitors on March 20 to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
