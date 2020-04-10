Grand Strand Health announced Friday that its health affiliates would start using telehealth services when appropriate.

The hospital is using Healow (Grand Strand's patient portal), Apple FaceTime, Google Duo and WebEx Meetings as platforms to host the telehealth appointments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended people stay home unless absolutely necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"This gives our patients the ability to see their doctors from the comfort of their own homes,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Schwartz in a news release. “This is an unprecedented time, and we’re doing all we can to make sure our patients are still able to connect with their trusted medical providers.”

The announcement comes after Tidelands Health on Tuesday announced telehealth options for physical, occupational and speech therapy sessions.

The Medical University of South Carolina and McLeod Health both have telehealth options for people who suspect they have COVID-19, and Conway Medical Center has set up a phone hotline.

People who suspect they have COVID-19 are encouraged to not go to the hospital in person unless they're in need of immediate treatment, and use telehealth options instead in order to protect other patients and hospital staff.