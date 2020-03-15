On Sunday, March 15, Grand Strand Health confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in Horry County.
Covid-19 is the disease cased by the novel coronavirus, and the CDC is urging people to avoid large gatherings and engage in social distancing to slow the spread.
The following local events have been cancelled or postponed:
• North Myrtle Beach canceled its 32nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festival that was scheduled for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
• The Myrtle Beach Pelicans postponed this week's Thirsty Thursday and Ticket Party.
• The Monday After the Masters celebrity pro-am golf tournament and benefit concert have been canceled. The pro-am had been scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. April 13 at The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
• Coastal Carolina University has extended spring break for students through March 20. Classes are scheduled to resume March 23.
• All Coastal Carolina University sporting events are suspended indefinitely. Coastal's athletics ticket office expects to offer reimbursement options for fans impacted by the cancellation of home events.
• The Conway Chamber of Commerce's Taste of Conway event scheduled for March 19 is canceled.
• Tidelands Health's Walk With a Doc scheduled for Saturday in The Market Common is canceled.
• The Galivants Ferry Stump on May 3, 2020 is canceled, but could be rescheduled sometime in the fall.
• The city of Myrtle Beach's municipal jury trial and court cases for March 16 through March 20 are being postponed to a date to be decided later.
• The Franklin G. Burroughs and Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum's 20th annual Spring Tour of Homes on Saturday is canceled. The museum remains open.
• EdVenture Myrtle Beach's annual Storybook Ball on March 21 has been postponed to a later date.
• The Conway Police Department's citizens police academy, all community watch group meetings and the department's youth basketball program have been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule all activities at later date.
• The Conway Council workshop at 4 p.m. Monday and 5:30 p.m. meeting are cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.