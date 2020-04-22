S.C. Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Wednesday morning that S.C. students won’t be returning to the classroom until Fall, due to the COVID-19 virus.
“Our buildings will not open for the rest of the year, but instruction will continue to go on,” Spearman said.
Schools have been closed in the state since March 16 through the end of that month, and then extended through the month of April. While other surrounding states called off schools for the year more than a week ago, parents have been waiting with bated breath to see if schools here would follow suit.
Horry County School Board chairman Ken Richardson said he expected the announcement.
“We have been anticipating it,” Richardson said. “Our staff right now are working on what we’re going to do about seniors and graduation … devices settled and picked up … there’s a lot of things going on.”
Spearman said she’d gotten lots of messages from high school seniors in the state.
“Your district leaders have sent us some very creative ideas [for graduation] and we want those to go on. I hope I can perhaps come and attend and see some of those from a distance,” Spearman said. “We’re so proud of the hard work, you deserve a ceremony and we want that to happen for you.”
Richardson also said that the school board would continue having virtual meetings through the start of the 2020-2021 school year in August.
Spearman also said that there will be flexibilities and solutions soon for those special needs children needing further instruction, and students who have a need for summer reading camps and the like.
The superintendent said that credit-bearing classes will continue with usual grading scales, "with a good dose of common sense". The end-of-the-year grades will be blended into one semester grade instead of two separate ones, she said.
“It has been a burden, it’s been sad, but it’s been a joy to see how everyone has pulled together and worked together for the good of our children. That will remain our top priority – the safety of our students,” Spearman said.
Spearman is asking districts to finish their work until their regular calendar last day of school on June 3, and much consideration would be taken as to how school would begin on time in August and incorporate appropriate social distancing.
McMaster stressed appreciation for parents in the state working hard to continue eLearning with their students despite hardships.
