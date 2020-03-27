S.C. Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory quarantine Friday for visitors coming into the state from COVID-19 hotspots including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and the city of New Orleans.
Those visitors must self-quarantine upon arrival for 14 days, or face a criminal penalty of 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.
Senators Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott joined McMaster for his press conference Friday afternoon and announced that President Donald Trump will be signing "the biggest relief package in the nation, at $2.2 trillion dollars."
"That's more than we spend in discretionary spending in the entire year ... it's larger than the New Deal," Graham said.
The relief package would include a $1,200 check for individuals making under $75,000, and $500 per child, meaning that a family of four earning less than $150,000 would receive $3,400.
Graham also said that the bill includes $150 billion to help states, counties and municipalities that had to spend money they hadn't allocated for dealing with this virus.
"We do hurricanes well, but this is a hurricane that is not going to leave anytime soon," Graham said.
Graham said the sooner the state focuses on good containment policies, "the sooner we'll get out of this", but said that hopefully by fall there will be a vaccine for COVID-19 ready.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better," Graham said. "The economy is going to be on lockdown for a while to come, we'll reopen it based on sound science. Heat is the enemy of this virus, so we'll get some relief in the summer, but we know it's coming back in the fall."
McMaster still said that he is not ordering a shelter-in-place directive at this point.
"Everything is on the table – we will do whatever is necessarily that people of S.C. are kept as safe as possible," McMaster said. "The main way to do that is to have the hospital beds available."
