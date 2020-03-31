Some coastal leaders would like South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to clarify or revise his Monday night executive order that cut off public access to boat ramps and public beaches in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I don’t know if he plans on revising the order or the guidance on the enforcement on the order,” said State Senator Stephen Goldfinch, who lives in Murrells Inlet and represents District 34 covering the coastal regions of northern Charleston County, Georgetown County, and southern Horry County. “I did speak to him and his staff last night after the order came out to express concern about the way it was drafted.”

Goldfinch said he understands the need to control crowding on the beach, but that getting rid of residents’ ability to safely enjoy the beach or go boating wasn’t the way to reach that goal.

“I expressed my concern and my constituents’ concerns that [for] people who live here on the beach, this is really your only outlet; to go on a walk on a beach with your family or go fishing with their family on your boat,” Goldfinch said. “It’s an extension of our home.”

Gov. Henry McMaster closes the beaches South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered the closure of all public access points…

McMaster’s executive order closed down all public boat ramps and public beach access, and their adjoining parking lots. But private boat landings and private beach accesses, such as those extending from ocean-front homes, were not affected, and property owners with private accesses can still enjoy the public beach and waterways under McMaster’s order.

Goldfinch said he believed the governor’s staff heard his concerns.

“They said ‘Well, we need to go talk to our drafting attorneys to get some guidance or clarification on the enforcement.’ That’s the last conversation I had with them since last night,” Goldfinch said Tuesday morning. “There doesn’t seem to me, to be any reason why me, my wife and my two kids can’t go to the beach as long as we’re sitting 50 to 100 yards from anyone else.”

And with kids out of school for the summer, Goldfinch questioned what parents would with their children as most forms of entertainment like water parks and theaters are closed. He said going boating or hitting the beach was how many families spend time together away from crowds.

“I was hoping for a policy that would further social distancing and further safe practices for the virus, and also allow us outside, but this order didn’t quite get there,” the senator added. “I’m hoping for a revision of some kind.”

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but McMaster showed no indication of backing off from his order during his Tuesday press conference, and he took the additional step of ordering the closure of those non-essential businesses that are likely breeding grounds for COVID-19.

The governor’s rationale for closing the beaches was that people were not following social distancing guidelines.

“I guess the sunshine got to them and the warm weather, and we had to remind them of that,” McMaster said Tuesday. “They were being dispelled and being dispersed by law enforcement but then they’d come right back.”

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said the city was enforcing the governor’s order as written by closing off public beach accesses to all, but that the city didn't have an issue with people not following social distancing guidelines.

“I think it is fair to say that our observation from last weekend was that we did not have a problem here in Myrtle Beach,” Pedersen said. “We did have a number of people on the beach, but they all seemed to be abiding by the governors’ previous order by not congregating and practicing social distancing. From our perspective, the availability of the beach was still in keeping with the letter of the governor’s order and provided a healthy recreational opportunity for our residents.”

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Horry County have banned short-term rentals through April, and McMaster ordered that anyone coming into South Carolina from a COVID-19 hotspot must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Horry County projected to see peak impact of COVID-19 in late April State and local officials do not expect the peak impact of the coronavirus to hit Horry Coun…

Pedersen said that as more visitors leave the area, there would have been fewer people on the beaches; predominately locals.

“We would be very concerned if we were experiencing problems on the beach,” the city manager said. “We did not experience any of those over the weekend. They were sitting in small family groups, groups of friends but small groups away from each other.”

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said walking on the beach is “healthy, both mentally and physically," but she understood why the governor ordered the closure of public beach accesses.

She said she doesn’t want North Myrtle Beach to become a “breeding ground” for the coronavirus.

“Personally, I would love for people to be able to walk and be out on the beach, but I also understand the issues with getting people to listen to social distancing [guidance], and that I think was the reason he made the call he did, because people were gathering in large groups on the beach and were not following the social distancing order that he had put in place,” Hatley said.