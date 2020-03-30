South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered the closure of all public access points to the South Carolina beaches, as well as public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state's lakes, rivers and waterways, including adjacent parking lots.
The order is valid for the duration of the state of emergency.
“As a result of behavior observed this past weekend by the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, it has become necessary to close public access to our state’s beaches, and to close boat ramps and landings on our state’s lakes, rivers and waterways,” McMaster said in a news release. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but it is a necessary action to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”
The governor’s executive order instructs the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the attorney general's office, to provide any necessary supplemental guidance.
The order bans the beaching or rafting of boats, whether on a sandbar, lakeshore, riverbank, or island, during the duration of the state of emergency.
“This section does not apply to individuals possessing a current, valid commercial fishing license or permit to the extent such individuals may seek to utilize or rely upon public piers, docks, wharfs, boat ramps, or boat landings in connection with commercial fishing activities,” the governor’s order reads.
The order does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way, the release says.
The governor's order says people may still access the beach from private beach accesses although, law enforcement can still break up groups of more than three people on the beach.
