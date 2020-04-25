Gamers level up in the age of coronavirus

The light bar flashes blue on the PlayStation 4 controller gripped by Mark Jurosko.
Sporting a black headset, his eyes fixate on his TV screen as he hops into an online multiplayer match. Gaming is a passion he’s had most of his life.
“That has definitely been a big factor of this quarantine for me,” the Aynor resident said.
South Carolinians have been encouraged to hunker down in the midst of Gov. Henry McMaster’s stay-at-home order, and Horry County gamers like Jurosko have found more time for their preferred devices. Describing the coronavirus pandemic as “awful,” Jurosko said gaming can relieve stress and help keep one from going stir-crazy.
Unlike some other hobbies, participants are able to maintain boundaries from fellow players.
Game industry leaders recently launched a movement called #PlayApartTogether in an effort to help fight COVID-19.
The initiative urges gamers to follow guidelines from the World Health Organization like social distancing, hand hygiene and proper respiratory etiquette by bringing special events, exclusives and activities to popular titles.
Jurosko said gaming serves as an interactive art form that often carries themes, and can be a break from the gloom and bad news amidst COVID-19.
“If somebody discovers a new character or a new story, I think that’s fantastic,” he said. “Those stories need to be shared right now.”
Online gaming is a way to unite players, including ones in other countries.
James Wamback is originally from New Jersey. The Myrtle Beach gamer said the pastime is a way for him to connect with friends who live up north.
And Jurosko has a close-knit group of friends that play “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” together regularly.
“It’s forging human connections,” he said. “It’s one of the things that’s keeping us connected. I think that’s very important during this time.”
Not only have players been impacted, but the industry overall. That includes game production and release schedules.
“It’s a bummer for sure,” Jurosko said.
However, March also saw high numbers for video game sales. Twitch, a popular game streaming website, has also witnessed higher viewership amid the outbreak.
Wamback said popular sports not being played is a chance for gaming to get more exposure.
The STARTEK supervisor highlighted playoff games for squads competing in “League of Legends,” a team-based strategy game, being broadcast on ESPN2.
“Everyone’s turning their head to any sort of entertainment,” he said.
In recent weeks, Jurosko has played games such as the new blockbuster “Final Fantasy VII Remake.”
Wamback said he’s been playing “Runescape,” and he and his girlfriend are also fans of the newly released “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”
So far, 2020 has seen the release of other highly anticipated titles like “DOOM Eternal” and “Resident Evil 3.”
Jurosko noted gaming isn’t without its critics, who may see them as mindless or waste of time rather than an escape, comfort, teaching tool or a way to deal with trauma. Gamers can be characterized as antisocial or childish.
“I really feel it is just a narrow-minded, outdated view,” he said.
The repetition and competitiveness of a game can give one something to focus on and an objective to accomplish, Jurosko said.
Difficult titles routinely force players to try new tactics.
The coronavirus has also affected other parts of gamers’ lives.
In recent weeks, Jurosko saw his hours cut entirely as a retail employee of a local GameStop.
He and his girlfriend who works in the health field have interacted through video calls instead of in-person visits.
Wamback pointed out that gaming events across the country have been impacted.
As a regular commentator for “Super Smash Bros. Melee” matches, he was booked to work a tournament in Maryland earlier this month but it was canceled.
Like others, gamers in the area are unable to hang out at bars, work out at gyms or catch movies at local theaters.
“This is something no one’s been prepared for,” Wamback said.
Although the crisis has affected lives, jobs and the economy, it’s also given gamers more time to chase their dreams.
As an aspiring voice actor, Jurosko has labored to hone his craft, searching for possible narration gigs and putting out demo tapes.
Wamback has continued to provide commentary for matches streamed on the internet and update his highlight reel.
“You’ve got to find things you’re passionate about, things that you love,” Jurosko said. “That’s what’s keeping some people afloat right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.