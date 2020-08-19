Tidelands Health on Wednesday announced it's currently offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and every Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3 p.m. through 5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish at 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
“Testing is an important piece of our comprehensive strategy to slow the spread of this highly contagious virus,” said Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar. “We are committed to providing convenient testing opportunities for the people of our region.”
Testing helps slow the spread of the virus by giving public health experts a better idea of how many people are getting infected and where the biggest outbreaks are. Even people who show no symptoms can carry and spread the virus. Wearing a face mask, avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene are are the only ways to prevent transmission of the disease in lieu of a vaccine.
Since the pandemic began, Tidelands Health has tested 21,498 unique individuals at its large-scale community events, hospitals and assessment clinics. Of those tested, 2,516 individuals – or nearly 12 percent – have tested positive.
The next scheduled Tidelands testing event is Friday at HGTC.
