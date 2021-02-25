Beginning Thursday, March 4, Aynor Middle School, Conway Middle School, Loris Middle School, and Whittemore Park Middle School will go back to five-day, full-time learning.
"Like many school districts in South Carolina, HCS has been working expeditiously to install plexiglass in our schools," the district said in an email to parents.
The district will continue to phase in the transition to full-time learning for the remaining middle schools, giving parents the promised five days of notice beforehand.
District officials said during their board meeting earlier this week that all school installations (both middle and high), should be finished by March 15.
The decision for brick-and-mortar schools to return to five days of instruction does not affect the K-12 HCS Virtual program.
