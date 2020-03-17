The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, including one new case in Horry County.

Horry County now has four patients, with others across 13 counties.

The virus first reached South Carolina with two cases in Kershaw County on March 6. On Sunday, three patients with COVID-19 were identified in Horry County, including one at Grand Strand Hospital. All three patients were elderly. One was in isolation at the hospital and two were in isolation at home.

The fourth Horry County patient was treated at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, and is in home isolation.

On Tuesday, 11 days after the state’s first cases, the number of COVID-19 patients has reached 47 cases in South Carolina.

+4 Horry County stocks up on groceries and (of course) toilet paper As Horry County prepares for the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronav…

The threat has caused the state and county to take drastic action to combat the spread of the virus. Schools and most public buildings are closed and almost every municipality in Horry County has declared a localized state of emergency, as did President Donald Trump and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. Most large events have been cancelled or postponed.

DHEC expects the number of cases to increase.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” said DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously.”

Think you have COVID-19? Here’s what to do As hospitals in Horry County impose tight visitor restrictions and screening on everyone who…

McMaster announced Tuesday that all restaurants and bars would be closed to dine-in customers by Wednesday morning. He said he was prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more, and said he was making it easier for hospitals to increase their capacity. He said hospitals would now be allowed to use medical students to respond to the virus.

COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China in December, but China didn’t confirm its existence until January. The virus reached America in late January.

COVID-19: Grand Strand cancellations, closures and postponements On Sunday, March 15, Grand Strand Health confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in Horry Count…

The disease mainly targets the respiratory system, and while young people are likely to be fine if they get it, older people with weaker immune systems are more susceptible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged people to practice "social distancing," to restrict their travel and to avoid large gatherings in order to slow down the spread of the virus, which has an average incubation period of five days, but is some cases can last for several weeks. That means younger healthy people without severe symptoms can still transfer the virus to more susceptible populations who may require a hospital stay to survive.

DHEC encourages people to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their face and regularly clean high-use personal items.

MyHorryNews has a running list of Grand Strand events that have been canceled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, and a page dedicated to all COVID-19 news.