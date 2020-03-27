About a dozen people gathered around the Helping Hand food distribution center on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning, keeping their distance from each other while waiting on food.

Only a few at a time were allowed inside.

Dean Grissett, 61, has been painting baseboards, and any other side gig he can find. He said he was working in kitchen prep and running the salad bar at Hooks Calabash Seafood when the COVID-19 pandemic came to town, and he lost his job.

“They closed down,” Grissett said after getting some fruit and other boxed items. “Everybody closed down. They close, I can’t work. I can try to find a little hustle, or something, if somebody wants something, or rake a couple yards. Other than that, I’m struggling like hell. But I ain’t laying down though; I’m still fighting.”

Grissett lives in an apartment on Spivey Avenue, and has been struggling to pay his bills since he lost his job.

The 61-year-old has been working all his life, and there’s no end in sight.

“If I live to see June the 23rd, I’ll be 62,” he said. “I’m struggling. I do any damn thing to try to make ends meet to pay my damn bills.

“It’s kinda like I’m homeless,” he added. “I feel like I’m damn homeless. I don’t have no job.”

Such is life for thousands in Myrtle Beach who have found themselves unemployed in recent weeks. Data released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce showed Horry County led the state in unemployment claims last week, as more than 5,000 people filed for benefits.

Disabled Vietnam veteran Brooks Marlowe sat outside the food kitchen in his walker. He said he thought the city should shut down for safety reasons.

“If the busses keep running, I could always get to Walmart and get me something to eat,” Marlowe said. But if the busses stopped, “I’d try to get ahold of a friend. Right now, he’s afraid to come out of the house, too. Our age man, you don’t want to take a chance.”

James Bromell said he’d been living in Myrtle Beach on-and-off for the past eight years. He came back again after the virus caused him to lose his job working for Delta Airlines in the baggage department at an airport near East Point, Georgia.

“They feel like they don’t want to put us in danger,” Bromell said. “I understand that part, but how are we going to pay our bills, is the question.”

Bromell said he wasn’t able to find work in Myrtle Beach, but he did get a job constructing an office building in Wilmington. He relies on a bus to get to the job site.

On the boardwalk, the situation is more dire for Joseph Hudson, who spent Thursday night in an alley.

Hudson, who’s homeless, said he came to Myrtle Beach a week and a half ago from Camden, the epicenter of South Carolina’s COVID-19 outbreak. Kershaw County had 70 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, including one death.

He’s spent his days on the boardwalk use sea grass stalks and yarn to craft paper flowers before selling them for whatever people will give him in order to buy food and more craft supplies. But he said he lost his wallet, identification and a portable radio when he changed out of his wet clothes after a rainy night. He had stowed his clothes in a plastic bag next to a city dumpster.

“When I used the bathroom and came back, the city already dumped it,” Hudson said. “All my stuff, they threw everything away.”

The homeless artists and former brick-maker said he had requested a copy of his birth certificate through homeless services offered at the Richland County Library, but he hasn’t got it yet. The library, along with most public buildings in South Carolina metro areas, closed down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I didn’t know that,” he said. “No wonder it’s taking so long.”

But even if he had an I.D., he couldn’t stay at the New Directions homeless shelter. The organization has 180 beds across its four shelters, and has no plans to close, said Executive Director Kathy Jenkins, but they’re not taking in anyone new to protect their existing residents from the virus.

“We will not close the facility,” Jenkins said. “People have to have a place to live. Are we taking extra people? We are not, in our efforts to social distance, in our efforts to maintain the health of the people who already live in our property and our staff."

The shelter has day staff and night staff, Jenkins said, so if one shift had to quarantine, the rest of the crew could still run the shelter.

New Directions is also alternating bunk beds head-to-toe to make sure residents are facing the opposite direction while sleeping and aren't breathing on each other during the night. They've posted signs encouraging residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, including frequent hand-washing for 20 seconds with soap and warm water. The CDC is also advising people avoid public gatherings, practice social distancing and restrict their travel.

“As much as possible, we’ve tried to keep our clients on our property,” Jenkins said. “Many of them temporarily have lost their jobs. As much as we can keep our community of people living and breathing and surviving within our own community, we’re doing that.”

She said the shelters have quarantine areas set up in case of a suspected case.

“If there is a positive test in a particular shelter, we will have to quarantine everybody,” Jenkins said.

The shelter is continuing to serve an evening meal every day, Jenkins said, but no one new is allowed inside any of the shelters. “It’s a tough situation to be in. It’s tough for us, it’s tough for our clients.”