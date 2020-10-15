At a special online ceremony at the Horry County School District building, Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey announced that Elizabeth Hendrick, ESOL teacher at Pee Dee Elementary, has won the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year honor.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am honored and humbled," Hendrick said. "I wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember but never in my dreams did I imagine this."
The 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year was to be awarded in May, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hendrick thanked her husband Brian, her parents, "parents-in-love" and other friends and family. She also thanked her sons, Noah and Luke.
"Thank you for sharing your mommy with my other 42 kids. You've taught me to be a better teacher. Every child in my class is someone's world, just like you are mine," Hendrick said to her sons.
Read more about Mrs. Hendrick here, from her original nomination article from My Horry News.
Hendrick thanked her fellow teachers, and said that what HCS teachers do "shapes the future, whether it is in person or distance."
"This year has brought unprecedented challenges and hardships ... it's taught me to find the good in every situation," Hendrick said.
Maxey went on to show appreciation for all teachers in the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thank you for the sacrifices you have made, that you are doing to serve the students of HCS. It is much appreciated by our parents, our school community, and by me. We appreciate the great job you are doing under these difficult circumstances," Maxey said.
Hendrick will go on to be in the running for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year.
