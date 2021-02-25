More than 7,000 Coastal Carolina University students will get a $1,000 or $500 one-time grant, thanks to the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) signed into law this past December.
“The global pandemic has altered many things and forever changed ways of doing things,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson. “However, one thing that will never diminish is our institutional pledge to provide access to education at the most affordable rates possible. These payments are further evidence of Coastal Carolina University’s commitment to all students who seek to further their education: We will do everything possible to give our students that opportunity and do all we can to help.”
In all, CCU is distributing $5 million to 7,084 eligible students who are enrolled in the Spring 2021 Semester, according to a university press release. Eligible students are those who qualify to receive Title IV federal financial aid.
The University will award 3,262 Pell Grant students a $1,000 grant and 3,822 non-Pell Grant students a $500 grant.
The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will communicate the information with students via email, and the Office of Student Accounts will distribute the funds to the eligible students’ accounts by March 5.
“COVID-19 has not only affected students’ academics, but also their finances,” said Daniel Ennis, CCU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Many CCU students work part-time jobs, and the economic downturn in our region means some of them have had their work hours reduced or even eliminated. These payments will relieve some pressure on students who are struggling to pay tuition, purchase textbooks, and cover living expenses. For some, it may be the difference in continuing their education.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the CRRSAA provided $22.7 billion for institutions of higher education, a part of which must be reserved to provide students with financial aid grants.
It can be used for any component of the student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care) or child care.
