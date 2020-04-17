One thing COVID-19 hasn’t canceled this year is Earth Day.
Usually a major teaching tool in elementary and middle schools, area teachers say kids can still participate in earth-friendly activities, even though school isn’t in session because of the pandemic.
Celebrated on April 22, this year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It was started in 1970 by Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson as a day to focus on environmental issues.
Earth Day is now celebrated all over the world and, according to the Earth Day Network [EDN], it’s the “largest secular civic event in the world,” observed by more than a billion people.
“Everything that’s happening right now has become a huge opportunity for us to practice conservation and earth-friendly activities,” said Cindy Lilly, Ocean Bay Middle School’s seventh-grade science teacher.
Marie Valentine, who teaches an outdoor discovery class at Lakewood Elementary School, agrees.
One of the things Valentine suggests parents can do with their children is to simply take a walk around the neighborhood.
She and her own children did just that, with a trash bag, a five-gallon bucket, a trash grabber on a stick and gloves.
“When we got home, we had an overflowing bucket full of trash. It was very successful.”
A more aggressive project is building a backyard habitat, and Valentine suggests visiting www.scwf.org to get ideas about how to do that from the South Carolina Wildlife Federation.
Specifically, that site gives guidelines about providing a water source for the bees and birds, providing particular plants for birds to eat and hide in, and even how to be sure butterflies get needed milkweed.
Both educators encourage parents to help their child start a garden in honor of Earth Day.
Lilly suggests putting cardboard down instead of plastic to keep weeds from growing. The cardboard biodegrades and breaks down.
“Why use plastic if you have cardboard?” she said.
Valentine suggested getting seeds from home improvement stores or ordering them online, and having homegrown watermelon and cantaloupe in time for summer.
Her family planted so many vegetables, they won’t have to go to the grocery store for produce.
Lilly suggests that Earth Day is a great time to teach children to be mindful of what normally turns into trash.
For example, “Do we really want to use paper plates? Why not use real plates and wash them instead of generating more garbage and having to go to the store to buy more paper?”
And on the subject of paper, the educator said, ironically, with toilet paper being in such great demand during the COVID-19 quarantine, empty toilet paper rolls can also turn into Earth Day lessons for kids.
“Upcycling is using garbage and making something cool out of it,” she explained, adding that those empty cardboard cylinders can be turned into decorative door hangers.
To get the kids outside, she suggested having them collect pine cones. Then, put peanut butter on the cones, and using strings, put them in trees to feed the birds.
Compost piles are easy to make, Valentine said, and explained that her family nailed old pallets together to enclose one, using one of the pallets as a gate.
“We just go out there with a pitch fork about once a month and turn it all over,” she said. “Then we sprinkle it right into the garden or sprinkle it on the grass and all those good minerals go into your yard and improve the soil.”
Lilly pointed out that the quarantine the community is experiencing is a great Earth Day teaching moment for the kids.
“We’re starting to see the effects of our busy life being reversed and seeing the impact on our community when we live at 90 miles an hour.
“We’re not getting in our cars as much, we’re riding bikes and that brings less pollution to the environment.”
She said she wants her pre-teen son to have all the opportunities she has had. “But,” she said, “If we don’t take care of this planet, he won’t have those opportunities. And isn’t this earth the absolute coolest place you could ever live?”
