An Horry County Schools employee has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, according to school board chairman Ken Richardson.
“I was shocked when I found out about it,” Richardson said. “I feel for the family, and for us, as we lost a member of the Horry County Schools family.”
Richardson confirmed the person that passed away served as an HCS bus driver.
HCS officials say they have yet to receive an official cause of death at this time.
"Our condolences go out to any of our HCS family members that have been affected by this pandemic and ask everyone to take care of themselves and their families," said HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
Last week, HCS reported three employees had tested positive for the virus, one working at South Conway Elementary and two working at Socastee Elementary.
Further information regarding the employee, such as their name and which school they worked at, has not yet been released.
“We want to assure our staff and all of our stakeholders that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our students and employees,” the district said in a statement last week.
The district says the employees working during school closures are pre-screened by the nursing staff each day prior to beginning work.
“As we all know, the community impact of the COVID-19 virus remains a dynamic and changing situation … ” the district said.
Richardson said that this hits too close to home.
“I hope the Horry County family can understand why we made some of the decisions we did, why we closed the schools and why we are still closed,” Richardson said.
According to S.C. Governor Henry McMaster's executive order, the schools will be closed through the end of April.
