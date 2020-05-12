The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 147 new cases of COVID-19, including two in Horry County, and nine additional deaths related to the disease. None the deaths were in Horry County.
South Carolina now has 7,927 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 355 deaths.
Horry County has seen a cumulative total of 269 lab-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including 18 who died. DHEC believes the total number of Horry County cases could actually be more than 1,900, with more than 56,000 cases across the state, when accounting for undiagnosed patients.
[Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is ramping up testing in an effort to test 2 percent of the state's population, or 110,000 residents per month. As part of that effort, DHEC is working to set up mobile testing sites all over the state to test populations in areas that are "underserved," defined as "areas that are at a disadvantage to health care services because of ability to pay, ability to access care, or other factors," according to DHEC spokesperson Laura Renwick.
[Click here for a list of all free mobile testing locations]
DHEC has a running list of mobile testing sites around the state on its website. That includes a site at Lola Jones Park in Florence, hosted by the Medical University of South Carolina, which is offering free testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are no sites currently scheduled locally, but Renwick said DHEC is "working to partner with organizations across the state to hold additional testing events in the coming weeks, including in Horry County."
DHEC didn't respond to a request for a more specific time frame.
As testing increases, the state has retained enough contact tracers to interview people who test positive and track down their known contacts to offer them guidance and inform them of their exposure.
The agency normally employs 20 contact tracers, but has increased that to 400, with another 1,400 tracers on retainer.
The agency also announced Tuesday they it was revising its projections for new cases, with the agency predicting 900 new cases a week by the end of May instead of 1,000. The state is projecting a cumulative total of 10,493 cases by May 30.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 93,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina. Horry County's hospital bed hospital bed capacity was at just under 72 percent.
State officials are still encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.