The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 297 new cases of COVID-19, including 22 in Horry County, and six additional deaths, bringing the state's cumulative total of patients to 12,148 including 500 who died.
All six deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Colleton, Fairfield, Horry and Lexington Counties.
As South Carolina increases testing, DHEC said there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 3,845 and the percent positive was 7.7 percent.
Horry County is now home to a cumulative case total of 454 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 26 patients who died.
Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates there could be more than 3,086 COVID-19 cases in Horry County and more than 84,000 cases across the state. [Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is using mobile testing clinics in their effort to test 2 percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. The agency met that goal on Tuesday, in part through the use of mobile testing clinics, most of which are free. There are currently 104 clinics scheduled through July 2. [Click here to see a list of mobile clinics.] The state has performed more than 199,000 tests since the pandemic began.
As of June 1, a total of 210,826 tests have been conducted in the state.
An upcoming DHEC free mobile testing event is happening tomorrow, June 2, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach.
As of this morning, 3,760 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,610 are in use, which is a 63.74 percent statewide utilization rate. Of the 6,610, 450 are occupied by COVID-19 patients or those suspected to have it.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home when possible and minimize contact with people outside their households to slow the spread of the virus, especially considering that people can spread the virus before showing symptoms, and can carry the virus without ever showing symptoms at all.
“We realize that what we are asking everyone to continue to do is not easy, but what we’re calling on South Carolininans to do by continuing to practice social distancing, wearing a mask while in public, and limited their close contacts is critical to controlling the spread of this virus,” DHEC said in a release.
